I am healthy, not suffering from any disease, says Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said he is “totally healthy” and not suffering from any disease.

In a statement, Shah said rumours about his health conditions have been spread through social media.

“I am totally healthy and I am not suffering from any disease,” he said in the statement in Hindi which was posted on his Twitter handle.

Source: PTI

