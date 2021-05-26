I am her mate, not master: Irfan Pathan on Safa Baig’s blurred viral pic

Mumbai: Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan on Wednesday faced backlash from social media users after a blurred of picture of his wife Safa Baig surfaced online. Recently, Safa had posted a picture on Instagram, where her face was blurred. Few netizens slammed the cricketer for not letting her wife reveal her face.

One user wrote, “Bhai sirf itna his blur karne ka kya mathlab, almost entire face is visible.” While one user called Irfan as ‘hypocrite’, another called him ‘possessive’.

However, Irfan Pathan took to his Twitter and shared the same picture clarifying that it was his wife’s choice. “This picture is posted by my queen from my son’s account. We are getting lot of hate. Let me post this here as well. She blurred this pic by her choice. And Yes, I’m her mate not her master,” he wrote.

This picture is posted by my queen from my son’s account. We are getting lot of hate.Let me post this here as well.She blurred this pic by her choice. And Yes,I’m her mate not her master;). #herlifeherchoice pic.twitter.com/Xy6CB2kKWA — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 25, 2021

Irfan Pathan got married to former model from Saudi Arabia Safa Baig in 2016. The couple have a son Imran Pathan. Speaking about Safa, is a well-known nail artist and received education from International Indian School in Jeddah. She was a model before she got hitched to Irfan and has worked as a journalist too.

Meanwhile, Irfan Pathan has also been active on Twitter voicing his opinions on matters like Palestine.

Irfan along with his brother Yusuf Pathan has been helping the needy with food, oxygen cylinders, ventilators, oxygen concentrators, etc during the second wave of Covid-1