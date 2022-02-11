‘I am married to Ranbir…’ reveals Alia Bhatt [Watch]

Mumbai: One of the hottest couples in Bollywood Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been painting the town with their love for a while now. We all are quite aware that Ranbir has happily settled into a relationship with Alia. Their romance is growing stronger by the day so much that they are even planning to take it to the next level soon. Not only this they have fit right in with each other’s families as we see Alia Bhatt visiting Ranbir’s family quite often.

There has been a never ending spree of speculations about their marriage ever since Ranbir Kapoor officially said that he is hoping to get married soon to his girlfriend Alia. In an interview with Rajeev Masand, the actor revealed that if there had not been a pandemic situation, the two would have got married already.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor (Instagram)

And now, Alia Bhatt’s latest interview is grabbing eyeballs. In her latest chat with NDTV, Alia was asked about Ranbir’s statement about their marriage. To this, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress replied, “He is right but, in my head, I am married to Ranbir, in fact, I am married to Ranbir in my head for a long time.”

“Everything happens for a reason. Whenever we do get married it will work out right and in a beautiful way,” Alia Bhatt added.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia reportedly began dating sometime at the end of 2017, when they signed Brahmastra together. Since then many rumours were doing rounds about their relationship. But they let the cat out of the bag by making a grand entry at Sonam Kapoor‘s wedding reception.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has the Yash Raj film Shamshera and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in his pipeline. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt has SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s much-awaited film, Gangubai Kathiawadi apart from Brahmastra.