I am moving in the direction of influencing National Politics: KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday said that he is in moving in the direction of National Politics and will use all his mind and the last ounce of blood in his body for this endeavour.

“Not just in the state, for the country to progress on all sides, we also need a government at the centre that works according to Dharma. By analyzing and becoming aware of the issues, the government has to take the country forward. Hyderabad wouldn’t be what it is today if we lit up fires in the name of Caste and Religion. It is dangerous. This cancer has to be stopped and should be driven away out of this country,” he said.

Addressing Public representatives and the crowd at the inauguration of the Mallanna Sagar Reservoir, KCR said that many attempts have been made to stop the progress of the project by dark forces but all of them were thwarted by the TRS led government. He thanked all the workers, Engineers for putting hard work into completing the project successfully in spite of all odds. “More than 600 cases have been filed against this project by these dark forces. Harish Rao was the Irrigation minister back in the first term. They have troubled him a lot. In spite of all that, in a disciplined manner, we have built the project with zero corruption. This is not Mallanna Sagar, this is the ocean of the heart for the People of Telangana. It will make sure Famine never returns to the state” he remarked.

The Mallanna Sagar project has been developed to address the needs of the framers in Medak and its neighbouring districts. Built at a cost of Rs 6.805 crores between Thoguta and Kondapak Mandals, it is in a hilly area and has a storage capacity of 50 TMC feet out of which 30 TMC feet will cater to Hyderabad’s drinking water needs. Another 16 TMC feet will be catered to industrial needs.

The project, according to the state government, will provide water to 8.35 lakh acres of new ayacut under KLIS Package-12 to 19, along with stabilising the ayacut under existing irrigation projects such as Singur, Nizam Sagar and Sriram Sagar phase-1, which will propel the total ayacut under the project to 15.71 lakh acres.

The CM attacked the opposition parties by saying that they are criticising the project with zero knowledge of the subject. He said that people who have lost land due to the project should and will be compensated. “They have sacrificed a lot. I appeal to Harish Rao and officials to meet them up personally, and even if it costs us another 100 crores, it’s ok. Everybody should be happy,” KCR said.

He asked Finance Minister Harish Rao to convert the project into a tourist spot. “Permissions for shootings should be given. Lights should be placed. Tourists from Singapore should come to visit us and not vice versa,” he said.

The Chief Minister later visited the Komuravelli Mallikarjuna Swamy temple and participated in the rituals.