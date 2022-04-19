I am not a rubber stamp to sign on anything referred by KCR: Tamilisai

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan today made critical comments against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. She said it has become a challenge for her to work with the Chief Minister. She made it clear that she was not a rubber stamp to sign on anything referred by the Chief Minister.

The Governor said she was facing criticism as the Governor of the State now. She refuted the reports of her transfer to another State. She said Telangana was a classic example to show how the State was run if there was no team work between the Chief Minister and the Governor.

Responding to the comments of State ministers against her, she said she had never made any comments against the State government. She made these remarks during an informal talk with media persons in New Delhi. The Governor went to the national capital to lodge complaint against the State government.

She said both Telangana and the Union Territory of Puducherry (of which she is the Lieutenant Governor) presented a picture of contrast. “Telangana is an example of what happens when the Governor and the Chief Minister are in disagreement, resulting in the people’s well-being getting affected. Puducherry is an example of how much the people will benefit if the Governor and Chief Minister cherish cordial ties between them. Both are two extremes,” Dr Tamilisai said.

She was speaking after releasing coffee table books on “One among and amongst the people” and “A year of positivity” at a function here.

“My only regret is that democratically elected Chief Ministers should not become dictators,” she said.

Speaking on the occasion, Tamilisai said she was not bothered about official protocol and added that she lodged a complaint with the Central government on the issue. The Governor met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during her visit.