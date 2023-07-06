‘I am the president of NCP,’ asserts Sharad Pawar

Pawar also said the "truth will come out" on Ajit Pawar' claim of having majority.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 6th July 2023 6:31 pm IST
Sharad Pawar arrives to address the media after NCP Working Committee meeting (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: “I am the president of NCP,” veteran Sharad Pawar asserted on Thursday after a meeting of the party’s Working Committee which approved the decision to expel Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare and nine others who joined hands with NDA recently.

Briefing the media here, party leader P C Chacko said eight resolutions were passed in the meeting.

Pawar also said the “truth will come out” on Ajit Pawar’ claim of having majority.

MS Education Academy

Chacko said the organisation was behind Pawar.

“NCP Working Committee approves decision to expel Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare and nine who joined hands with NDA. Sharad Pawar was elected national president. We don’t take seriously claims of someone being national president.

Also Read
Ajit Pawar is ‘Kattappa’ & Sharad Pawar is ‘Bahubali’ in NCP poster war

“Our organisation still intact and we are with Sharad Pawar,” Chacko asserted.

He also said every three years, NCP holds elections and people are elected regularly.

The resolutions passed by the working committee include a stand against the undemocratic and unconstitutional actions of the BJP government and the misuse of government agencies against the Opposition.

It also condemned the central government policies resulting in spiralling inflation, unemployment and women’s plight.

Ajit Pawar and eight of his colleagues joined the Eknath Shinde government on July 2. While Pawar was made deputy chief minister, the others were sworn in as ministers.

Several of them have been accused of corruption and are being investigated by central probe agencies.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 6th July 2023 6:31 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button