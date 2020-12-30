I am well and safe: Azharuddin after escaping car accident

By Mansoor|   Published: 30th December 2020 11:09 pm IST

New Delhi: Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin on Wednesday said he is well and safe after his car met with a minor accident in Soorwal, Rajasthan earlier in the day.

The former batsman further thanked his supporters for their prayers and good wishes.

“Good evening everyone. Thank you for all your messages. I had a minor accident today and I am well and safe by the grace of allah. Thanks for all the concern,” Azharuddin tweeted.

Earlier, after the accident, Azharuddin’s personal assistant said that the veteran cricketer escaped unhurt.

READ:  Ajinkya Rahane scores a ton, helps India take control of 2nd Test (Day 2 report)

“Former cricketer Azharuddin was traveling in a car along with his three associates when the car lost its control and rammed into a hotel where a worker got injured,” Soorwal police station incharge Chandrabhan Singh said.

“Police reached the spot and all the three persons including Azharuddin were taken away in a different vehicle while the injured was admitted at a government hospital,” he added.

Source: ANI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Mansoor|   Published: 30th December 2020 11:09 pm IST
Back to top button