I belong here, Telugu is my first love: Sonu Sood [VIDEO]

Hyderabad: Actor Sonu Sood, who is being hailed constantly for his philanthropic work, recently opened up on his attachment with the Tollywood and two Telugu states. Sonu received much appreciation for his performance in his recent Tollywood film ‘Alludu Adhurs’ which hit the screens on Sankranti.

Recently, Sonu Sood spoke during the success meet of Alludu Adhurs and said that Tollywood will remain his favourite among all other film industries across the country.

“I never hesitate to say that my favourite industry in the country is the Telugu film industry. I have always said this no matter where I worked, be it Bollywood or Kollywood. The audience here is just so warm.”

He further added Telugu would remain his first love always.

Calling himself as ‘Telugu Alludu’ (son-in-law), Sonu Sood said, “My wife is Telugu and I feel like I belong to this land.”

Sonu Sood was chosen for the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme for his humanitarian works during the COVID-19 pandemic. He is being hailed as a real-life hero in across the country.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu was recently featured in the song Pagal Nahi Hona along with Sunanda Sharma. He recently released his memoir named I am No Messiah. He has Akshay Kumar‘s Prithviraj in his upcoming list.