‘I belong to both states’: CJI Ramana refuses to hear AP-Telangana’s Krishna dispute

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has asked the States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to settle amicably, their dispute over sharing of Krishna river water.

The Chief Justice of India NV Ramana stated that he belongs to both the states and therefore does not want to adjudicate upon the matter legally.

“I don’t want to hear this matter legally. I belong to both the states. If the matter can be settled in mediation, please do that. We can help with that. Otherwise I will transfer this to another Bench,” the CJI said.

Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for the State of Andhra Pradesh, sought time to seek instructions in the matter. Accordingly, the matter is kept for hearing on Wednesday.

Senior Advocate CS Vaidyanathan appeared for the State of Telangana.

“I wish that both of you convince your Governments and settle the matter. We don’t want to interfere unnecessarily,” the CJI said.

The Court was hearing a writ petition filed by State of Andhra Pradesh over a dispute with the State of Telangana regarding sharing of Krishna river water.

The petition arose out of the allegation against the State of Telangana of indiscriminately drawing water for power uses contrary to the rules of the integrated operation of the Reservoirs and the provisions of the 2015 Agreement.

It sought a direction to the Union of India to notify the Krishna River Management Board’s (KRMB) jurisdiction under Section 87 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. It also sought directions to KRMB to comply with the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT-I) decision until their jurisdiction is notified.