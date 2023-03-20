I cannot be intimidated by police, cases: Rahul Gandhi

Wayanad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said he cannot be intimidated by the repeated political attacks on him, police being sent to his house numerous times or the many cases lodged against him as he believes in the truth and always stood with it.

Gandhi’s remarks came in the wake of a Delhi police team reaching his residence on Sunday to inquire about his “women are still being sexually assaulted” statement made during the nationwide Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“Many people may be scared of the Prime Minister, BJP, RSS and the police, but I am not. I am not scared of them in the least and that is their problem. Their problem is why I am not scared. The reason is I believe in the truth.

“It does not matter how much I am attacked, how many times police are sent to my house or how many cases are there on me, I always stand for the truth. That is the way I am,” he said.

The Wayanad MP was speaking after handing over keys of new homes provided to several families in the district.