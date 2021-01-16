‘I could’ve been grandpa by now’, says Salman Khan in this throwback video

Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan, who is one of the most eligible and sought after bachelors in the country had once revealed on Big Boss that if he had confessed his love to a girl he used to like, he would have been a grandfather by now.

It is no secret that the superstar has an immense fan following all over the world and has been a constant favourite among generations.

In one of the episodes of Big Boss Season 13, the actor played a fun game with his special guests Ajay Devgn and Kajol, during which the Dabangg actor revealed that there was this one time when he had feelings for a girl but did not confess to her.

Salman Khan said that her dog had bitten him and further revealed, “I really liked her but didn’t tell her out of fear of rejection. Three of my friends, individually, at some point in time, had an affair with her. And I got to know this later that she actually liked me.”

“So when I met this girl about 15-20 years ago, she was a grandmother,” adding, “She said, ‘My grandchildren are fans of yours. They love your movies’.” He said while laughing.

He also explained why he doesn’t regret not proposing her, “If I would have married her, I would have been a grandfather by now.”

This video then surfaced online leaving his fans in splits and got some hilarious reactions on social media.

It’s safe to say that Khan’s funny side never fails to impress his fans.

On the professional front, Salman Khan has a set of interesting flicks in his sleeves ahead including Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Antim and Kick 2.