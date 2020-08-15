I-Day celebrated with patriotic fervour in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Aug 15 : Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour across Jharkhand on Saturday.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren hoisted the Tricolour at Morabadi ground in Ranchi. Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu unfurled the Tricolour at the second capital Dumka.

The Chief Minister paid rich tributes to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country. Soren also honoured the Corona Warriors. Doctors, policemen, medical staff, Aanganwadi Sevikas were honoured.

Keeping in mind the pandemic, the general public was excluded from the event.

Jharkhand Director General of Police M.V. Rao hoisted the Tricolour at the police headquarters.

