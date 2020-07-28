I-Day celebrations not to be held at historic Golconda Fort

Hyderabad: Independence Day celebrations are not likely to be held this year at Golconda Fort as the state government is mulling over restricting the celebrations.

Independence Day celebrations were being held at Golconda Fort since the formation of Telangana, but this year due to coronavirus pandemic it is being planned to hold Independence Day celebrations on August 15 at Pragathi Bhavan or Public Gardens instead of Golconda Fort.

According to highly places sources, final call has not been taken regarding whether chief minister of Telangana Mr K Chandrasekhar Rao will take part in flag hoisting ceremony. Flag hoisting by the officials is being planned at Public Garden or Pragathi Bhavan.

Keeping in view the guidelines issued to prevent spread of coronavirus, it has been decided not to conduct flag hoisting at Golconda Fort but what will be the alterative place has not been decided yet. The venue will be decided during the running week.

Source: Siasat news