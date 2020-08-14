I-Day celebrations to be livestream in Dubai: Indian Consulate

DUBAI: Independence Day celebrations at the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Dubai scheduled to take place on Saturday will be livestreamed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it was reported on Friday.

The commemoration will start with Aman Puri, Consul General of India to Dubai and Northern Emirates, unfurling the tricolour at 7.30 a.m., followed by the singing of the Indian national anthem and reading of message from the President of India Ram Nath Kovind, reports Gulf News.

This will be followed by a short cultural programme, which, however, will be attended only by Indian Consulate officials.

“Due to the current coronavirus situation and social distancing norms, it is not possible for the people to come to the Consulate to celebrate this day,” a statement from the CGI sent to Gulf News said on Thursday.

“We look forward to celebrating this auspicious occasion virtually. We request people to join us virtually on Facebook page India In Dubai — Consulate General of India, Dubai (@IndianConsulate.Dubai) and our twitter handle India In Dubai (@cgidubai) for live updates,” it added.

