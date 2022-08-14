I-Day: Delhi dips in patriotic ardour, tricolur lights up iconic buildings

New Delhi: Just two days ahead of the 75th Independence Day, the national capital was on Saturday engrossed in patriotic ardour with people placing flags atop their houses and major buildings getting illuminated with tricolour lights.

Among the buildings that were illuminated were Rashtrapati Bhavan, Parliament, North Block, South Block, LIC Building etc. Drenched in tricolour lights, the Safdarjung Tomb was a sight to behold.

People across the city could be seen placing the national flag atop their houses and cars. Some were even dressed in three colours of the Indian flag — saffron, white and green.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that he was “overjoyed and proud” by the amazing response to the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign across India.

“Overjoyed and proud of the amazing response to the Har Ghar Tiranga movement. We are seeing record participation from people across different walks of life. This is a great way to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

He also urged the citizens to share their pictures along with the tricolour on the official website dedicated to the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.