‘I didn’t tear any document or snatch laptop’, Malla Reddy on IT raids, case against him

Hyderabad: Calling out the raid of the Income Tax department, the Minister of Labour and Employment in the Telangana government, Malla Reddy, on Thursday alleged that the case against him by the Income Tax officer is an act of revenge.



Speaking to ANI, the Telagana minister asserted, “I didn’t tear any documents or snatch any laptop”.



Notably, a case has been registered against the Minister at the Bowenpally police station under sections 353 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly harassing an Income Tax (IT) Officer on Duty, as per the police officials.

As per the Minister’s statement, the IT Department allegedly took his son’s signature on a document which mentions that “100-crore black money” was found in his possession.

About the incident that happened, where the IT department officials were getting some official papers signed by the minister’s elder son Mahender Reddy, the Minister clarified, “My elder son is in hospital, I told them not to take his signs and get them from my younger son, Bhadra Reddy instead. I suddenly came to know he is being made to sign”.

The minister further questioned, “I rushed to the hospital but they had left. What was the hurry?”

Addressing the case registered against him wherein the Income Tax officer Ratnakar complained that the Minister forcefully snatched a laptop, mobile phone and evidence in Hyderabad, Minister Malla Reddy stated, “I treated officers with much respect. He left the laptop at my house. I returned it to the police station. What wrong have I done?”