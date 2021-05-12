I feel uncomfortable to romance Katrina Kaif: Salman Khan

Mumbai: The chocolate-boy of 90’s and early 2000’s, Salman Khan has romanced many gorgeous heroines is his almost three-decade long Bollywood career. But he had hardly did any intimate scene or kissed on screen in his movies. Since he started working in Bollywood, he was sure to do films which can be easily watched by families and children.

In a recent media interaction during Radhe-Your Most Wanted Bhai’s promotions, Salman Khan spoke about his onscreen chemistry with the leading ladies of Bollywood.

Speaking about being uncomfortable during romantic or kissing scenes, Salman said, “I’m all the time uncomfortable in romantic scenes on-screen. Even with Katrina (joking).”

When Salman was asked if the actresses are uncomfortable too, he replied, “Mere film ke andar aisa kuch hota nai hai jo uncomfortable kare (There is no such things in my films that would make actresses uncomfortable.)”

The superstar also reacted to kissing duct tape rather than kissing Disha Patani in Radhe and said, “Disha Patani is the heartthrob of the nation, but I go ahead with duct tape. Strange man I am.”

Radhe is all set to release in theatres as well as digital platforms on Eid, May 13. Disha Patani will be seen playing female lead opposite Salman Khan. Directed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe will also be released on ZEE5 with ZEE’s pay per view service ZEEPlex which rests on OTT platform ZEE5. The film will also be shown on DTH operators like Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV.

Along with Salman Khan and Disha Patani, Radhe also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, the big-budget project is being produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Private Limited.