‘I find saris most comfortable to wear in Indian heat,’ says Sonam Kapoor

Besides, Sonam is currently enjoying being a new mother to son Vayu

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Addla Sreeja  |   Published: 22nd April 2023 11:03 am IST
ANi

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who was seen at IPL match along with Apple CEO Tim Cook, said why she chose to wear a saree to the match – because it is comfortable.

Sonam along with her husband Anand Ahuja and Tim Cook went to see the match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday. The fashion diva wore a “simple linen saree” and added an extra oomph with “vinatge jewels”.

She captioned the image: “In a simple linen sari with vintage jewels. I find saris the most comfortable to wear in the indian heat. Thank you @anavila_m for making some of the chicest and most beautiful saris that scream simplicity.”

MS Education Academy

Besides, Sonam is currently enjoying being a new mother to son Vayu.

Sonam and Anand got married on May 8, 2018 after dating for a few years. They welcomed their son Vayu on August 20, 2022.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Addla Sreeja  |   Published: 22nd April 2023 11:03 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button