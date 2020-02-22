I forgive knifeman: London Mosque Muezzin on getting stabbed

A+ A-

Britain: London Central Mosque Muezzin Raafat Maglad in his statement said he forgives his attacker who stabbed him in the neck.

According to reports, Muezzin Maglad in his 70s is undergoing treatment for his yesterday’s injuries on his neck where the attacker Daniel Horton stabbed him during the prayer.

He was apprehended by worshippers who broke from their prayer to save the Muezzin.

Returning to the mosque, Muezzin said he does not hate his attacker and rather felt sorry for him.

The 29-year-old suspect was arrested by the London Police on suspicions of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

Speaking about the incident, Muezzin Maglad said it had “felt like someone was hitting me with a brick” when he was stabbed from behind.

“I just felt blood flowing from my neck and that’s it, they rushed me to the hospital. Everything happened all of a sudden,” he said.

When asked why did he return to the Mosque so soon after the attack, Mr Maglad replied it was “very important” for him to attend Friday prayers.

“If I miss it, I just miss something very important. It is very important for us as Muslims.”

Meanwhile, London Mayor Sadiq Khan joined the worshippers at the mosque for Friday prayers.