I got stopped by the police last week: Rose opens up on racism

London, Aug 3 : England defender Danny Rose has said he was stopped by police in Doncaster last week, opening up on racism in everyday life.

“It’s not just football. I got stopped by the police last week, which is a regular occurrence whenever I go back to Doncaster where I’m from,” he said on the Sky Sports’ Second Captains podcast.

“Each time it’s, ‘Is this car stolen? Where did you get this car from? What are you doing here? Can you prove that you bought this car?’

“You know, for me this has been happening since I was 18, since I was driving and each time it happens I just laugh, because I know what’s coming.

“It’s just how it is. Whenever I go on the train. One of the last times I got on the train, I got on with my bags and the attendant said, ‘Do you know this is first class?’ I say, ‘Yeah, so what?’. They ask to see my ticket and I show the lady it and this is no word of a lie, two people, white people, walk on the train after me and she says nothing.

“I asked, ‘Are you not going to ask for their tickets?’ and she just said, ‘Ah no, I don’t need to’. So people might think it happens but to me that’s racism. These are the things I have to put up with, being stopped all the time and being asked if I know this is first class and to show my ticket.

“This is everyday life for me but I feel embarrassed to even complain in a way, or bring it up, when you see the incident in America where a man, a black man, lost his life at the hands of people who were supposed to protect and serve.

“Whenever I do say things or complain, you do hear people say, ‘Well you’re on this money so just get on with it’. I just give up with hoping that things will change because that’s some people’s mentality towards racism,” Rose added.

Recently, Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha said that he is afraid to open his social media accounts because of the constant racial abuse.

Zaha was a victim of racist abuse earlier this month.

After screenshots of messages he received were put up on his social media accounts, authorities tracked down the perpetrators and a 12-year-old boy was arrested before being released under investigation.

“Every time I’m scared to even look up my direct messages because it could be filled with anything,” he told CNN.

“For black footballers for instance, being on Instagram is not even fun for us any more. You’re not enjoying your profile. I don’t even have Twitter on my phone any more because it’s almost certain that you’re going to get some sort of abuse,” he said.

Source: IANS

