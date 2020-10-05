I have an extended family now, said plasma donor at TPDA felicitation program

Hyderabad: Telangana Plasma Donors Association (TPDA) on Saturday has celebrated the humanitarian gestures of people who had all come forward to donate their plasma. Until now 800 donors has donated plasma through this.

On Saturday, during an event, about 50 donors were felicitated in Hyderabad.

As the medical experts from across the world has urged that the Plasma therapy is considered one of the most important methods of treatment many people are coming forward to do so.

Plasma donation and peoples approach to it shows the true Indian belief of brotherly bond and unity said an volunteer of the Plasma Donation Association.

One of the donors said that donating plasma to a COVID positive family was a pleasure for him. He said he was blessed to receive their prayers and also the love they expressed after recovery.

Dr Sangita Reddy, joint MD of Apollo Hospitals, said, “The plague led to renaissance in Europe and people realised the importance of humanity, sharing of information and other virtues. COVID crisis will also help in the same way to bring the world together.”

Telangana reported 1,949 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to nearly two lakh, while tenmore deaths pushed the toll to 1,163, a government bulletin said on Sunday.

