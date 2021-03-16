I have been slapped by Parineeti Chopra: Arjun Kapoor

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor who is currrntly preparing for his upcoming film “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar” which stars Parineeti Chopra in the female lead. Speaking about the movie in the interview, Arjun said that he has been slapped yet again by Parineeti, strictly on screen, of course, their film after their 2012 co-starrer “Ishaqzaade”.

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra have earlier worked together in the 2018 film Namaste England and the 2012 film Ishaqzaade.

In an interview with IANS, Arjun opens up on how Dibakar Banerjee’s upcoming film trains focus on violence against women.

“Violence against women is taken seriously by someone like me who has grown up in an environment surrounded by women. I firmly believe when you are doing a character you have to step out of being your personal self and believe that you have signed up to play a character because people like that exist in society,” Arjun said.

Further speaking about the story that revolves around the film, Arjun Kapoor said, “Having said that Pinky (his character in the film) does not raise his hand on Sandeep (played by Parineeti Chopra). The physical violence that is there is circumstantial. It is more about helping one another and protecting one another. There is also a feeling of angst and frustration that Sandeep feels towards Pinky, where she literally wants to cry and hit me and at the same time it is just me protecting myself in that sequence.”

Arjun says the situation is “real because that is what the director wanted”.

“I have been slapped yet again by Parineeti like I was in ‘Ishaqzaade’ and that trend continues! But it was not pressuring because you have read a script and you have understood the demand of the character and circumstances, and it comes in a moment of emotional chaos in both their lives, so it is not like I am beating her up. I don’t think I would play a character like that,” he added.

Arjun Kapoor reveals how he prepared for his role

Recently, Arjun Kapoor shared a video to show his fans how he prepared for his role in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. In the video, the actor revealed what he did for the film. From getting a makeover to learning the Haryanvi accent, the actor did it all for his role. Arjun plays the character of a Haryanvi cop in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. To prepare for his role, the actor even spent time with real cops of Delhi and Haryana. In the video clip, Dibakar Banerjee says that he could see in Arjun’s body language that he really wanted to do this role.

More about Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

“Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar”was slated to release on March 20, 2020, but the film got delayed due to the novel coronavirus. It is now set to release theatrically on March 19. It is being directed by Dibakar Banerjee and co- produced by Dibakar Banerjee and Aditya Chopra

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Arjun has finished shooting for Kaashvi Nair’s Sardar Ka Grandson. The actor had recently announced that the film with Rakul Preet Singh will release on Netflix. He has also wrapped up his work on Pavan Kripalani’s Bhoot Police that features Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.

(With IANS inputs)