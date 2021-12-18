I help people, BJP Govt didn’t like it: SP leader Rajeev Rai on IT raids

Photo of ANI ANI|   Published: 18th December 2021 8:21 pm IST

Mau (Uttar Pradesh): Following income tax department raid on Samajwadi Party functionary Rajeev Rai’s premises, the aide of party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that the action was taken against him as the central government did not like him helping people.

Reacting to the raid on his premises in Mau, the national spokesperson of the Samajwadi Party said: “I have no criminal background or black money. I help people and the BJP Government did not like it. This is a result of that.”

“If you do anything, they will make a video recording, register an FIR and you will fight a case unnecessarily,” Rai said.

According to IT department sources, several raids were conducted at various places in Uttar Pradesh. The premises of RCL Group promoter Manoj Yadav in Mainpuri and that of another close aide of Akhilesh Yadav, Jainendra Yadav, in Lucknow was also searched earlier today.

