I hope Shaw makes no runs at all: Joe Burns

Adelaide, Dec 21 : Australia opener Joe Burns said that he would not give any advice to struggling India opener Prithvi Shaw and will only do that at the end of series.

Both Burns and Shaw were in the same boat before the second innings at the Adelaide Test, having coming to it after a string of poor scores in first class games and also in the first innings of the first Test.

However, while Shaw continued to struggle as he was bowled for four in the second innings Burns scored a half-century.

Asked by a journalist on Monday if he would like to give an advice to Shaw, Burns responded, “I wouldn’t give him any advice, I am playing against him. I hope he makes no runs at all.”

Burns added that he doesn’t know much about Shaw but may share some advice at the end of the tour.

“I don’t know what form he is in. I haven’t been following him. He must be a quality player opening for India, I might give him advice at the end of the tour,” added Burns.

Shaw scored a total of 62 across four innings of the two warm-up games prior to the Test series and got a duck and four in the first Test.

Burns, who also played the warm-ups, fared badly in them. He also had a poor run in Sheffield Shield.

