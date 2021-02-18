I-League: Aizawl thrash Mohammedan SC 3-0

Kolkata, Feb 18 : Aizawl FC sailed past Mohammedan SC 3-0 in a dominant display of attacking prowess at the VYBK Stadium on Thursday in the I-League. A Malsawmtluanga free-kick in the first half, coupled with strikes by Lalremsanga and Lalliansanga in the second, led Aizawl to a dominant win over a Mohammedans side who were unable to create any goal scoring chances.

In what was a cagey half where both teams nullified each other in midfield and chances were at a premium, Yan Law’s Aizawl went ahead in the 16th minute as Malsawmtluanga’s swirling free-kick from 25 yards out left the Mohammedans goalkeeper Priyant Kumar Singh stranded. That moment of magic seemed to open the floodgates as Aizawl then attacked in droves.

Aizawl FC should have been two goals up going into the half-time, but Lalliansanga’s shot from inside the box, shortly before time, rattled the bar and went out as Aizawl led by a solitary goal to nil at the break.

Lalliansanga was once again unlucky with his strike, seconds into the second half. This time, his glorious effort from outside the box crashed against the bar, once again, and went out of play. With Aizawl dominating since the beginning of the match, Mohammedan had made substitutions at the break to freshen up the proceedings.

In the 56th minute, Aizawl were once again provided an opportunity to double their lead, but this time as well, the Mohammedans survived. Ramhlunchhunga dribbled inside the box and instead of shooting from a tight angle, passed it to an onrushing Brandon. Brandon’s left-footed effort however swirled inches over the bar.

Like the first half, the second also needed a moment of sheer brilliance for Aizawl FC to double their lead. That moment came in the 64th minute when Lalremsanga provided a strike for the highlight reels. From the left side of the inside of the box, the forward saw a narrow opening and capitalised it to its fullest, as his shot nutmegged Hira Mondal, left the opposition goalkeeper wrong-footed and slammed into the bottom left corner to double Aizawl’s lead.

A few minutes later, Aizawl FC made it three. This time Lalliansanga headed home from close range and found the net after Lalmalsawma’s delicious cross beat the entire Mohammedans defence, finding Lalliansanga at the back post.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.