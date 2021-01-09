I-League: Chennai City beat Gokulam Kerala 2-1

Kalyani, Jan 9 : Vijay Nagappan scored at the end of a fine one-touch passing routine to hand Chennai City a 2-1 win against Gokulam Kerala FC in their first match of the 2020/21 I-League at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium here on Saturday.

Naggapan played a quick one-two with Demir Avdic to find space inside the box and scored Chennai’s second goal of the match in the 50th minute.

Gokulam took an early lead as Dennis Antwi scored in the third minute. A quick corner caught the Chennai City FC defence off-guard as Antwi slotted home from close range to hand the Malabarians the lead.

In frantic opening minutes which witnessed end-to-end action, Chennai’s Singaporean signing Iqubal came close to bagging an equaliser from a freekick in the 8th minute. Shortly after, Philip Adjah could have found the net for Gokulam FC but shot wide of the target from outside of the box.

The pairing of Philip Adjah and Antwi proved a handful for the Chennai defenders as both the Ghanaians looked to extend Gokulam’s lead. But in the 26th minute, Chennai City FC’s Serbian import Vladimir Molerovic was brought down inside the box. The other Serbian import for Chennai, Elvedin Skrijelj, scored from the spot to level scores.

It then took Chennai just five minutes to take the ldad with Naggapan’s goal. Vincent Barreto could have equalised again in the 55th minute when a wayward ball landed at his feet inside the box but he failed to find the net. Nine minutes later, Philip Adjah was put through on goal courtesy of a counter-attack, however, his outside of the boot shot was fisted aside by the goalkeeper.

Gokulam FC tried to find the equalizer but were held at bay time and again by the no-nonsense Chennai City defence which defended as a compact unit.

