I-League: Gyeltshen brace helps Punjab end TRAU’s unbeaten run

Kalyani, Feb 4 : Chencho Gyeltshen’s brace helped RoundGlass Punjab FC hand Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) Football Club’s their first defeat of the I-League season at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium on Thursday. Gyeltshen scored in the 42nd and 64th minutes in Punjab’s win 2-0.

TRAU pressed higher up the park early on and tried to squeeze RoundGlass Punjab FC into giving away possession. In the 12th minute, TRAU’s Helder Ribiero was found inside the box with a cross from the left flank. The defender, however, was so eager to put his name on the scoresheet that he tried to volley it the first time when he had the chance to control the ball with ease. His effort went over the bar.

The high pressing style of play hampered Punjab’s midfield as the Curtis Fleming’s men lost possession multiple times in the middle of the park. However, it was Punjab who got the best opportunity of the half against the run of play when a swirling cross from distance aimed for Aphaoba Singh flashed in front of the goal. Aphaoba was waiting at the far post but failed to connect.

Three minutes later, TRAU only had themselves to blame for not taking the lead. Joseph Olaleye found Bidyashagar Singh inside the box with a through ball that zipped past the opposition defence. Bidyashagar skewed his tap-in wide of the goal from point-blank range as Punjab survived the scare.

Where TRAU missed, RoundGlass Punjab scored. In the 42nd minute, a shot from outside the box by Suranjit Singh was spilt by TRAU’s goalkeeper Soram Poirei. Lurking inside the box, Gyeltshen took advantage and smashed the ball home to take the lead. Courtesy of the Bhutanese forward’s strike, RoundGlass Punjab FC led 1-0 at half-time.

Spurred on after the breather, TRAU came on with much vigour in the second half. The Manipur-based club dominated possession and pinned RoundGlass Punjab FC in their defending half, as they controlled the midfield. Both Bidyashagar and Joseph Olaleye proved to be a threat for the opposition defence, but the lack of finishing up front cost the Nandakumar-coached side.

TRAU’s Tajik import Komron Tursunov, who has been the go-to man for the club for goals, was largely kept quiet. On the other end, playing on the counter, Punjab had two glorious opportunities to double their lead but Ashish Jha scuffed both chances.

In the 64th minute, a cross from the right flank by Suranjit Singh was brought down by Gyeltshen inside the box. With his first touch leading the ball away from him, the Bhutanese forward controlled the ball quickly, scooped it to his right foot, and unleashed a venomous shot that doubled Punjab’s lead, much against the run of play.

TRAU continued to dominate possession but Punjab absorbed the pressure effectively to win the match and keep a clean sheet to boot.

