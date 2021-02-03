I-League: Mohammedan SC, NEROCA play out goalless draw

Kalyani (West Bengal), Feb 3 : Mohammedan Sporting held North Eastern Re-Organising Cultural Association (NEROCA) Football Club to a 0-0 draw in the I-League at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium on Wednesday.

Mohammedans’ goalkeeper Shubham Roy amde a number of key saves to help the Kolkata-based club take a point from the match.

This was also the second time in a row that Mohammedan SC have failed to find the back of the net. They made four changes to the team that played out a goalless draw against RoundGlass Punjab last week, bringing in Faisal Ali, Arijit Bagui, Sanjib Ghosh and Suraj Rawat. NEROCA, who lost 1-2 to Aizawl in their previous game, brought in Shoaib Akhtar, Gobin Singh, Varun Thokchom, Benjamin Lupheng, Manjit Sharma and Deepak Singh all coming into the playing eleven.

The earliest glimpse on goal came in the fourth minute when Sanjib Ghosh’s long range shot was saved with ease by NEROCA keeper Bishrojit Singh. In the 12th minute, Mohammedans’ Suraj Rawat made a dazzling run into the opposition’s area but could not deliver his cross.

Khangam Horam got a chance to put NEROCA in front in the 28th minute but could not find the target with his header. Five minutes later, Mohammedans found an opening through SK Faiaz’s cross but NEROCA’s Akhtar read it well and cleared it. Mohammedans made a late push in the first half for the opening goal through Faisal Ali but he could not find any of his teammates at the key moment.

The first half came to a scrappy end with as many as 20 fouls being conceded by the half time whistle blew.

Mohammedans won a string of corners in the early exchanges of the second half but hardly troubled the NEROCA backline. NEROCA came the closest to scoring in the 70th minute after Songpu Singsit was fouled just outside the area by Asheer Akhtar. Jiteshwor Singh’s shot from the free-kick, however, skimmed the top of the bar and went out for a goal kick.

Mohammedans had most of the possession but it was NEROCA who looked more likely to score on the counter. Khangam Horam pounced on a long clearance and if it weren’t for Roy’s outstretched hand, he would have scored a late winner.

Mohammedans then forced two saves from Bishorjit Singh – through substitute Gourav Mukhi’s long-range shot followed by Hira Mondal’s cross. NEROCA pushed for a late winner but Roy again denied Judah Garcia from scoring in the 87th minute.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.