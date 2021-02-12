I-League: Punjab hoping to cement top half status against Chennai

Kalyani, Feb 12 : With the I-League entering its latter stages, vital points are on the line when second-placed RoundGlass Punjab FC clash swords against sixth-placed Chennai City FC, in an attempt to keep their winning momentum alive, at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium.

RoundGlass Punjab survived a late scare against the Indian Arrows and moved up to second position in the table with 11 points after seven games.

With just three match weeks left before the league is divided into the championship and relegation groups, Punjab coach Curtis Fleming will look to inspire his side to a third victory in as many games and solidify a position in the top half of the I-League standings.

Chennai City FC held off a late challenge by ten-man NEROCA FC and bounced back into winning ways in their last match.

Chennai sit in sixth place with nine points. Despite having a game in hand, they cannot afford to drop points at such a crucial stage of the season as they aim for nothing short of three points against Punjab.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.