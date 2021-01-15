I-League: Real Kashmir beat Chennai City 2-0

Kolkata, Jan 15 : Goals from Dipanda Dicka and Lalrindika Ralte helped Real Kashmir beat Chennai City 2-0 in the I-League at the Mohun Bagan Ground on Friday. Chennai dominated possession throughout the game but were unable to break through the Kashmir defence.

Dicka scored in the 16th minute in a move that started with Chennai losing the ball in their defensive area by Lukman Adefemi. The Nigerian took the ball to the byline before cutting it back to find Dicka, who hit it first time past the Chennai goalkeeper.

Chennai got a chance to level the scores in the 38th minute off a corner that was sent in by Mohammed Iqbal. He found a completely unmarked Elvedin Skrijelj but the Serbian ended up heading the ball wide.

Dicka seemed to have doubled Real Kashmir’s lead in the 64th minute with a rather spectacular effort but he was ruled offside which meant that the goal didn’t count. Full Abhash Thapa sent in a cross while Dicka had his back to goal. The Cameroonian however, swivelled around and volleyed the ball into the goal the first time.

Dicka eventually provided the second goal as substitute Ralte scored after a lovely one-two with the former in the 85th minute.

