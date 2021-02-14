I-League: Sudeva Delhi, Aizawl desperate for points

Kalyani, Feb 13 : Sudeva Delhi avoided three back-to-back defeats with an emphatic 4-0 win over Gokulam Kerala and will be looking to build on that when they face Aizawl who themselves are looking to avoid a hat-trick of defeats in the I-League at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) on Sunday.

After their goalless draw against Churchill Brothers, Aizawl were beaten by TRAU 1-0, thus lowering the former champions to the eighth position with eight points from seven games. They eventually slipped to ninth after changes to the table due to other results.

With four rounds remaining in the first phase, a victory for Yan Law’s side will give them a chance to make up for lost ground and begin moving into the top half of the standings to eventually fight for the top 6 spots.

Sudeva Delhi FC put up an eye-catching display in their last game as they beat Chennai City FC 4-0. The newcomers are placed eighth with eight points from six games but have a chance to make it a memorable debut campaign by making it to the top six. They are also coming off a 10-day break.

“The players are rested well, and now, are looking forward to the next game against Aizawl. It is important to keep picking up points. One more loss and we could be at the bottom of the league. Aizawl play well when they are on the ball. We need to keep our focus on defence and make sure we take our chances in front of the goal,” said Sudeva coach Chencho Dorji.

Aizawl coach Yan Law said that while they lost in their previous match, they were the better side. “The better team lost. The boys were fantastic, tactically disciplined. We kept most of the ball and creating chances. We just failed to convert. Despite the defeat, I am really proud of the players, and if we convert our chances, I am sure we can win this competition,” he said.

