I-League: Unbeaten TRAU face RoundGlass Punjab

Kalyani, Feb 3 : Tiddim Road Union Athletic (TRAU) are yet to lose a match this season and will be looking to keep things that way when they face RoundGlass Punjab FC in the I-League at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium on Thursday.

TRAU have won seven points in five matches. They may be unbeaten but they have drawn four of the matches they have played thus far. Their last match ended in a 1-1 draw with Churchill Brothers. It has been a good start to what is just the second season in the league for the Manipur-based club.

“We have the potential and the ability to maintain this momentum and keep going forward. Thus it is very important to keep this momentum alive and aim for nothing short of a win tomorrow,” said coach L Nandakumar Singh.

“During the course of the season, we have shown that we can attack as well as defend. We have shown that we can come from behind as well. We just need to take our chances in front of goal and the draws will convert to wins.”

RoundGlass Punjab, on the other hand, have got five points in as many matches, drawing two and losing two games thus far in the season. Their last match was a 0-0 draw against Sudeva Delhi.

“Every game is very very difficult in the I-League. TRAU are having a fantastic season and it will be a very difficult game for us but we look forward to it,” said coach Curtis Fleming.

“We respect every team. An individual does not win the game alone and thus we have no plans for individual players of TRAU. However, we know they are going to cause us problems but we are sure that we will be able to handle them.”

