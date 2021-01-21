I regret not being there for you: Kangana pens note on Sushant Singh Rajput’s birth anniversary

Mumbai: Fans, friends and family of late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput are celebrating his life and career on what would’ve been his 35th birthday. The actor was found dead inside his Mumbai‘s residence on June 14, 2020. To mark his birth anniversary, everyone on social media are pouring tribute posts and messages.

Actress Kangana Ranaut too took to her Twitter and penned a note remembering the struggles that Sushant Singh Rajput faced before his untimely death on June 14, 2020.

In a series of tweets, Kangana expressed her ‘regret’ about not being there for him as she assumed he was ‘strong enough to handle mafia torture’.

Wishing the late star a happy birthday, she tweeted, “Dear Sushant, movie mafia banned you bullied you and harassed you, many times on social media you asked for help and I regret not being there for you. I wish I didn’t assume you are strong enough to handle mafia torture on your own. I wish …”

The ‘Queen’ actress who has been very vocal about ‘movie mafia’ and ‘nepotism’ since the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput also asked all fans to “never forget” the alleged wrongs done to the actor. In her tweets, the actress took took a dig at the production house YRF and filmmakers Karan Johar and Mahesh Bhatt. She even went on alleging, “These people collectively killed him,” she wrote.

Check out her tweets below:

Dear Sushant, movie mafia banned you bullied you and harassed you, many times on social media you aksed for help and I regret not being there for you. I wish I didn’t assume you are strong enough to handle mafia torture on your own. I wish …

Happy Birthday dear one #SushantDay pic.twitter.com/xqgq2PBi0Y — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 21, 2021

After this, Kangana went on to ask fans to mark the birth anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput as a “celebration of life”. In her tweets, she also urged fans to embrace positivity and not to trust anyone than themselves.

Above everything celebrate Sushant day as a celebration of life, don’t let anyone tell you that you arnt good enough, don’t trust anyone more than yourself, leave people who tell you drugs are the solution and suck you dry financially and emotionally, celebrate #SushantDay — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 21, 2021

Her tweet read, “Above everything celebrate Sushant day as a celebration of life, don’t let anyone tell you that you aren’t good enough, don’t trust anyone more than yourself, leave people who tell you drugs are the solution and suck you dry financially and emotionally, celebrate #SushantDay.”