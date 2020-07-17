I stand with all those who are oppressed: Amla

Durban: Former South Africa batsman Hashim Amla has backed young pacer Lungi Ngidi’s stance on the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement, saying he stands with all those who are oppressed.

Ngidi had said that South African players should take a stand on the BLM movement, especially considering the history of segregation in the country.

“The Black Lives Matter (BLM) campaign has relevance for everyone. Why?

“In the Islamic tradition it is understood that the first man, Adam (peace be upon him), was of dark skin henceforth all of humanity have deep roots to this proud heritage and should have zero qualms in being refered to as black,” Amla said in an Instagram post.

“This make it even clearer for the person who believes in their black lineage that the imagined superiority of whites over blacks or blacks over whites, or one nationality over another, is simply delusional. Yes that’s right — nothing but delusional.

“However many of us, including myself have bore the brunt of these delusions and have crazy stories to tell which is why it makes it even more admirable to see exceptional youngsters like @lungingidi doing his bit to represent us all. Thank you brother and all those who stand up for just causes in their own way-publically and privately.

“I speak for myself and those who share this belief that the end product of being racist is only self destruction and social change.

“There are oppressed people here in this country and the world over, of all colours and walks of life, cricket included. However the darker skinned people have had the worst of it. Some may convince themselves otherwise but you have to ask yourself — are those who know the same as those who dont know?

“Justice for all is the only true justice that will bring peace and anything else is sadly delusional.

“So why is Black Lives Matter relevant for us ?… because we are all black (to me anyway).

“I stand with all those who are oppressed. And I stand with @lungingidi (again). This pic is from his debut in January 2018. #bigmanbigsmile #istandwithlungi,” he added with a picture of him posing with Ngidi.

Previously, former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy slammed former South African cricketers for criticising fast bowler Ngidi’s stance on the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement. Sammy said that the criticism shows why it is important to speak up on racism.

The ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement has intensified across the world following the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police personnel in the US in May.

Source: IANS