i-Verify: Telangana police launches automated PVC, PCC system

By News Desk|   Updated: 22nd April 2021 2:31 pm IST
Hyderabad: Telangana State Director General of Police M. Mahendra Reddy launched an online service “i-Verify” to enable the candidates to obtain their police verification certificates (PVC) and police clearance certificates (PCC).

Now, the citizens will not have to visit the police stations to get their PVC or PCC. These documents can be submitted through online service.

Applicants can be submit their documents on the “i-Verify” app and avail the services.

Candidates applying for jobs in Central and State government departments, Public Sector Undertaking, defence establishments and other private companies require PCC for background verification. Persons going abroad for studies, employment, business and immigration need to obtain PVC.

The police department higher officials have also launched a help line number for the applicants for any query regarding the app.

The applicants can visit the website www.tspolice.gov.in and click on the PVC link to submit their documents .

