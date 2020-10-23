I want to be a slab stone on the footsteps of Vidhan Soudha: Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Oct 23 : Launching a scathing attack on his political rivals, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President D.K. Shivakumar said on Friday that he was not a ‘Bande Kallu’ (the rock) but a ‘Chappadi Kallu’ (slab stone) that is placed on the footsteps of the Vidhana Soudha.

The carefully drafted speech was delivered to his community (Vokkaliga) people to highlight his ambition to become the next Chief Minister of the state.

Speaking at the Vokkaliga community leaders’ convention at R.R. Nagar constituency, where bypolls will be held on November 3, Shivakuamr, who belongs to the same community, said that his opponents often say that they have a dynamite to break ‘Bande Kallu’.

“I am happy that they have such dynamite and can use it to break ‘Bande Kallu’ (me). But I would like to remind them that by using dynamite, one can break or crush ‘Bande Kallu’. After making such an attempt, the broken stones can be used to hit the rivals, or can be used for carving a deity or even a stone slab that covers the footsteps. Among these, I wish to be a stone slab that will be placed on the footsteps of the Vidhan Soudha,” he said.

It is worth noting that Shivakumar is often called by his nickname ‘Bande Kallu’ as he represents the Kanakapura constituency, which is famous for its rich source of granite stone. He rose to prominence in state politics after his family members got into the stone quarrying business.

This name became very popular after he withstood a series of raids by the central agencies. Even his own supporters in the party started calling him ‘Bande Kallu’.

But of late, the BJP is often using his nick name to ridicule him on social media. Although he has never shied away from being called ‘Bande Kallu’, but this time he has cautiously chose to term himself as ‘Chappadi Kallu’.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.