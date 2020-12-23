I was not detained: Sussanne Khan clarifies on her arrest reports in Mumbai

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife and celebrity interior designer Sussanne Khan made headlines on Tuesday after the reports of arrest in Mumbai started circulating on the internet. Reports said that cricketer Suresh Raina, Sussanne Khan and singer Guru Randhawa were arrested after a raid was conducted at Mumbai club.

Now, Sussane Khan had issued an official statement after it was reported that she was booked for violating social distancing norms at Dragonfly club in Andheri.

Sussanne Khan’s official statement

Sharing a long note on Instagram Sussanne Khan clarified her stand. She captioned her post as, “my humble clarification” and said that she was not arrested and she was all praise for the Mumbai Police.

She wrote, “Last night I was at a close friend’s birthday dinner & a few of us extended to the DragonFly club at JW Marriott, Sahar. At 2.30 am the authorities entered the club. Whilst the club management and the authorities were sorting things out, all the guests present were asked to wait for a period of three hours. We were finally allowed to leave at 6 am. Therefore, the speculation by parts of the media that there were arrests made are completely incorrect and also irresponsible.”

“I fail to understand why we were made to wait or what the issue was with the authorities and the club. I am setting the record straight with this statement. I have utmost regard & respect for the Mumbai Police and for all their selfless efforts in keeping us Mumbaikars safe. Without their constant vigilance for public welfare, we would not feel safe. Best regards, Sussane,” Sussanne Khan further added.

Suresh Raina’s team issues statement

Cricketer Suresh Raina’s team too issued an official statement regarding the arrest reports. The statement read: “Suresh was in Mumbai for a shoot which extended to late hours and was invited by a friend for a quick dinner post the same prior to him taking his flight back to Delhi. He was not aware of the local timings and protocols.”

According to a report in India Today, a raid was conducted at Mumbai Dragonfly club situated in Hotel JW Marriot in Andheri. The raid was conducted at around 2 am on Tuesday.

A total of 34 people were arrested including seven staff members of the club under section 188 of IPC, Bombay Police Act and Epidemic Disease Act. Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa was also arrested in the same raid.

Mumbai Police has said 34 people including cricketer Suresh Raina and Sussanne Khan were booked under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC and provisions of NMDA.