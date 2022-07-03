“I will announce a sensational decision tomorrow”: MLA Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: Congress MLA T. Jagga Reddy today said he would take a sensational decision on Monday. He said he would talk about his differences with TPCC Chief A. Revanth Reddy after announcing his sensational decision.

Continuing his attack on Revanth Reddy, Jagga Reddy said he was forced to break his promise made to the party’s national leader Rahul Gandhi that he would not talk about the internal issues of the party in public due to the attitude of the TPCC chief.

Stating that the State party chief should have a political strategy, he doubted that there was a possibility that he would be blamed if the party sustained any damage in Telangana. He alleged that Revanth Reddy was responsible for the political disappearance of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu from Telangana after the exposure of “cash for vote” scam involving Revanth Reddy.

Jagga Reddy has been targeting Revanth Reddy ever since the TPCC chief targeted the senior leader V Hanumantha Rao for meeting the Presidential candidate of the opposition political parties Yashwant Sinha along with the ruling TRS party leaders albeit indirectly. Revanth said the leaders, who violate the directions of the party should be attacked physically.