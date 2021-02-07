I will continue as Chief Minister: KCR

Hyderabad: Putting an end to all the speculations about the possible change of guard in the state, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday made it clear that that he would continue as chief minister.

This was announced after the TRS state executive committee meeting that was held at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday.

The meeting lasted for almost two and a half hours and discussed various issues at length. Speaking on the occasion, CM KCR said that he is in full health and will continue as Chief Minister.

The CM suggested that no one had spoken on the change. He warned that stern action would be taken against those who make controversial remarks.

In the past few days there has been a vehement campaign across the political and media circles about TRS working president KT Rama Rao will be replaced with his father.

Earlier, the Chief Minister of the state KCR today paid floral tributes to the former MLA of the party Nomula Narasimhaiah today ahead of the executive meeting of the party.

The Chief Minister who reached the party headquarters to take part in the meeting was accorded a grand welcome by the party’s working president KTR and other leaders.



He straightaway went to the portrait of Narasimhaiah and paid floral tributes to him before the commencement of the meeting. He later met with the state committee members, his cabinet colleagues, MPs, MLAs, ZP chairpersons, Mayors and others. He held discussions on various important issues with them during the meeting.