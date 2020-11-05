I will govern as an American president: Biden stakes claim to White House

News Desk 1Published: 5th November 2020 6:52 am IST
I will govern as an American president: Biden stakes claim to White House

By Arul Louis
New York, Nov 5 : Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden has staked his claim to the US presidency claiming that he has the electoral college votes for a victory, declaring, “We the people will not surrender.”

At last count, Biden is at 253 and Trump at 214.

“I’m not here to declare that we’ve won, but I am here to report that when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners,” he said on Wednesday in Delaware.

Biden’s speech took on a certain decisiveness in tone as confidence grew with the Democratic party, with back to back wins in Wisconsin and Michigan. These wins are part of the Democratic effort to reclaim a key part of the “blue wall” that slipped away four years ago. It also narrows Donald Trump’s path to reelection.

READ:  Police deny rape in woman's allegation of sexual assault in Gurugram hospital

Biden’s paths to the White House are expanding. Combining the latest wins with Nevada and Georgia would take him past the tape.

“I will govern as an American president,” Biden said. “There will be no red states and blue states when we win. Just the United States of America.”

Trump tweeted, “They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country!”

(Arul Louis can be reached at arul.l@ians.in and followed on Twitter at @arulouis)

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 5th November 2020 6:52 am IST
Back to top button