I will not apologise: Sachin Pandit on attempt to murder Asaduddin Owaisi

Sachin Pandit, one of the main accused of attempting to murder AIMIM leader and MP Asaduddin Owaisi during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, does not regret his actions.

The 27-year-old law student along with 22-year-old Shubham Gujjar was arrested for shooting at Owaisi’s car when the MP was returning to Delhi from Meerut after attending an election rally on February 3.

It was Pandit who plotted to kill Owaisi. He and Gujjar were booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) but were released on bail on July 12.

Ever since his release, Pandit’s house has been buzzing with supporters who wait patiently to get a photograph with him. According to them, he is their hero. One of their friends is Rambhakt Gopal who famously opened fire at the protestors of Jamia Millia University, frequently posts against ‘love jihad’ and promotes hate speeches.

Pandit is popularly known as ‘Deshbhakt Sachin Hindu’ among his well-wishers and followers on social media.

In an interview with The Quint, Pandit, who is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said he has no regrets about his actions.

We also spotted two black scorpios with the sticker ‘Zila Mantri, Gautam Buddh Nagar, BJP’ outside his house.



TheQuint also clicked Sachin’s pictures with local BJP leaders present at his house, but their team forced us to delete those. Full story herehttps://t.co/3lGcSootxY — Fatima Khan (@khanthefatima) August 8, 2022

“There isn’t any power on earth which can make me apologise for what I did. I got many individual messages advising me to ask for forgiveness. But I said I cannot make any sacrifice with my self-respect. Even if they hang me. They can hang me today or later, I don’t care. There is no question of an apology,” he said.

Convinced that Owaisi and his ancestors are Hindus who got converted, Pandit says, “He (Owaisi) should not forget that his ancestors were also from among us. They were also Hindus, they were sanatani dharmis. They are also our descendants, they became Muslims later, but he is also Ram ji’s descendant. Everyone in India is Ram ji’s descendant.”

On being asked why he plotted to kill Owaisi, Pandit did not have a straight answer. Instead, he gave a warning to the AIMIM chief saying he will not tolerate any disrespect against Hindutva.

“In politics, if he is speaking against Modi ji or Yogi ji or BJP…that is fine. But even that should be within respectable boundaries. For Modi ji or Yogi ji, he can’t use disrespectful language. Sure, do your politics. But after all, they don’t have a family of their own. They are fighting for us. It’s not as if they are working for their personal family. So we will not tolerate insulting words,” he said.

Referring to former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi who were assassinated, Pandit philosophically points out that if someone has to die, not even God can stop that.

“Look, one should not show arrogance. He should have knowledge of our history. Our former PMs Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi were powerful people, had a lot of security. But when it’s time for you to meet God, there is no one who can save you,” Pandit concludes.

Pandit was however careful with his words when asked about his association with the BJP.

“No, no. I didn’t get any support from BJP. The crime for which I was arrested is unconstitutional. Yes, I am a strong BJP voter. But even our party won’t encourage anyone to do illegal or unconstitutional acts,” he said.

On being asked if Pandit’s statements given in the interview violated his bail conditions, the Pilkhuwa police said they had not acquired the bail order yet.

Owaisi’s reply

When The Quint reached out to AIMIM chief Assauddin Owaisi he demanded immediate cancellation of Pandit’s and Gujjar’s bail.

“Shaukat saab was with me in the car when the incident happened. So was Sarim saab, a resident of Sambhal. UP government must go to Supreme Court to cancel their bail,” Owaisi said.