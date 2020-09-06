I will voice my party’s concerns in Assembly,BJP MLA Raja Singh

Hyderabad:The floor leader of opposition BJP T. Raja Singh today said that he would raise his voice on the public problems in the upcoming session of state assembly on behalf of his party. Referring to the recent rains in the state and subsequent losses sustained by the farmers of the state.

He said that he would question . the state government on the compensation to be paid by it to the farmers who have sustained crop losses.

He made these remarks while addressing a program organized to felicitate covid 19 warriors from his Goshamahal constituency. Raja Singh felicitated the doctors, nurses and sanitation workers who have taken part in the covid 19 virus prevention programs.

The program was organized by the party leader Om Prakash. Speaking on the occasion, he said that he would highlight the failures of the state government in the assembly. He however rued that the chief minister of the state KCR was allotting him only two to three minutes of time in the house.

He demanded the chief minister of the state to allot him more amount of time to speak on 15 different issues in the house. Targeting ruling TRS party leaders, he mocked that the ruling party leaders were day dreaming even before the organization of the GHMC elections.

He alleged that the state government had completely failed in the containment of Covid 19 virus. He also alleged that the state government was doing nothing despite the fact the private hospitals of the state were fleecing the innocent people of the state in the name of Covid 19 treatment. Claiming that the people of the state are fed up with the rule of the TRS party, he said that they would teach the ruling party a befitting lesson in the upcoming GHMC elections