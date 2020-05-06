I wish me apke time mein hoti: Priya pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Mumbai: Actress Priya Prakash Varrier who is famous for her wink in Malayalam movie paid tribute to Rishi Kapoor.

Earlier, the late actor had predicted ‘huge stardom’ for the actress.

Praising the actress, the actor had written, “I predict huge Stardom for this girl. Priya Warrier. So expressive,coy coquettish yet innocent. My dear Priya, you going to give all others in your age group a run for their money. God Bless and the best to you! Mere time mein naheen ayeen aap! Kyon? Lol”.

I predict huge Stardom for this girl. Priya Warrier. So expressive,coy coquettish yet innocent. My dear Priya, you going to give all others in your age group a run for their money. God Bless and the best to you! Mere time mein naheen ayeen aap! Kyon? Lol pic.twitter.com/laYL1YE3Me — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 16, 2018

Sharing the screenshot of Rish Kapoor’s tweet, Priya wrote, “I can’t even begin to tell you how much these words mean to me.They motivate and help me have faith even when I refuse to believe in myself.It is one thing I shall cherish forever.

I wish me apke time mein hoti aur bas ek baar apse milti. May your soul rest in peace sir”.

Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 on Thursday morning after a two year long battle with leukemia at H N Reliance hospital.

