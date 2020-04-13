I won’t create false hopes: De Villiers on playing for SA again

Johannesburg: South African swashbuckler AB de Villiers says he doesn’t want to create any “false hopes” of a much-awaited comeback at the T20 World Cup this year, which, he feels, could be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has forced the cancellation or postponement of many events but the T20 World Cup remains on schedule in Australia later this year for now.

“I can’t see six months into the future. If the tournament is postponed to next year a whole lot of things will change. At the moment I feel available, but at the same time I don’t know how my body will see it and if I will be healthy at that time,” De Villiers told Afrikaans-language Sunday newspaper ‘Rapport’.

“…I might get to a point where I have to tell ‘Bouch’ (coach Mark Boucher) I was interested, I would like to play a role but I’m not going to be able to play myself. I’m afraid of such a commitment and creating false hope,” he added.

De Villiers said he does not feel entitled to walk into the South African team as has been alleged in the past.

“If I am 100 per cent as good as I want to be, then I will be available. But if I am not I won’t open myself up to that because I am not the type of person who does things at 80 per cent. Then I have to do trials and show ‘Bouchie’ I’m still good enough.

“They should choose me because I’m really better than the guy next to me. I’ve never been the type of person who felt I should get just what I wanted.”

Source: PTI

