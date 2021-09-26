IAF conducts air show over Srinagar’s Dal Lake

Srinagar: Indian Air Force conducted an Air Show at Dal Lake in Srinagar after 13 years on Sunday. The Air Show was conducted as a part of ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav.

The show was flagged off by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Sher-i_-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in presence of Western Air Command Officer Commanding-in-chief, B R Krishna, and other dignitaries.

The show was witnessed by scores of students from various colleges, schools, and teachers from various parts of the valley who also attended the programme.

“The main aim of the exercise under the theme ‘Give Wings to Your Dream’ is to motivate the youth of the valley to join IAF and to promote tourism in the region,” an official said.

“To motivate youth towards IAF, stalls will be set up at multiple locations inside SKICC to inform students about the IAF’s achievements, employment opportunities, recruitment rules, and eligibility criteria”, he added

During the show, Russian-built Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter jets, MiG 21 Bisons and US-made Boeing CH-47 Chinook heavy-lift helicopters performed stunts over the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar.

People watching stunts performed by Chinook Helicopter of IAF over Dal Lake in Srinagar

Russian built Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter jet performs stunts during Air show over Dal Lake in Srinagar

A Kid watching Air Show through his binoculars at Dal Lake Srinagar

Cheetah Helicopter performing over Dal Lake in srinagar during IAF Air Show

IAF Personel motor gliding over Dal Lake in Srinagar during Air Show

IAF Personel performing different stunts during Air Show over Dal Lake in Srinagar

Meanwhile, restrictions on the movement of people were put in place on the boulevard road from Dalgate to Botanical Garden.