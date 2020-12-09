IAF finds fault with Anil Kapoor’s ‘AK vs AK’; asks Netflix to withdraw scenes

Mumbai: Netflix’s upcoming film Ak vs AK starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap seems to have landed in a controversial soup after the Indian Air Force (IAF) objected to a few scenes from the movie. This happened just two days after the trailer was released.

Quoting Anil Kapoor’s tweet, the official Twitter handle of the Indian Air Force stated that the Air Force uniform being worn by Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor in the movie has been “inaccurately donned”.

The Air Force also raised objections to the language used in AK vs AK, which it says does not go with the behavioural norms of Indian armed forces personnel.

“The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned & the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn. @NetflixIndia @anuragkashyap72 #AkvsAk,” the tweet read.

The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned & the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn.@NetflixIndia @anuragkashyap72#AkvsAk https://t.co/F6PoyFtbuB — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 9, 2020

However, a section of Twitter users did not agree with IAF’s objection against AK vs AK. One user wrote, “Lol, it’s just a film. You guys need to chill.”

“Dear IAF ..

Costume — NOT Uniform

Actor — NOT IAF Officer

Artist rules — NOT IAF rules

Reel — NOT Real

Next what- target kids in fancy dress donning a uniform costume,” wrote another user.

AK vs AK trailer

Going by trailer which was released on Monday, it shows that Anurag Kashyap kidnaps Anil Kapoor’s daughter as they clash because of their egos. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film will release on Netflix on December 24.

The trailer of AK vs AK shows how the actor Anil Kapoor searches for his daughter after Kashyap kidnaps her. It also shows the actor undergoing various phases as he comes to terms with his life and what is happening around him. Interestingly, Sonam Kapoor and Boney Kapoor also make cameos in the film.