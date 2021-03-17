IAF Group commander killed in fatal MiG-21 aircraft crash

New Delhi: One Group Captain has lost his life after a MiG-21 Bison aircraft of the Indian Air Force was involved in a fatal accident on Wednesday morning, said the Indian Air Force.

“A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of IAF was involved in a fatal accident this morning while taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India. The IAF lost Group Captain A Gupta in the tragic accident. IAF expresses deep condolences and stands firmly with the family members,” the Indian Air Force said.

The IAF lost Group Captain A Gupta in the tragic accident. IAF expresses deep condolences and stands firmly with the family members. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 17, 2021

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident, the IAF said.