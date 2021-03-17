IAF Group commander killed in fatal MiG-21 aircraft crash

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident, the IAF said.

By ANI|   Published: 17th March 2021 1:44 pm IST
IAF Group commander killed in fatal MiG-21 aircraft crash

New Delhi: One Group Captain has lost his life after a MiG-21 Bison aircraft of the Indian Air Force was involved in a fatal accident on Wednesday morning, said the Indian Air Force.

“A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of IAF was involved in a fatal accident this morning while taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India. The IAF lost Group Captain A Gupta in the tragic accident. IAF expresses deep condolences and stands firmly with the family members,” the Indian Air Force said.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident, the IAF said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By ANI|   Published: 17th March 2021 1:44 pm IST
Back to top button