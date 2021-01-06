IAF officers can now enroll for higher studies in Gujarat University

New Delhi, Jan 6 : Indian Air Force officers can now enroll for higher studies in a private institution affiliated in Gujarat. The force has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Institute of Defence Studies and Research (IDSR), an autonomous institution of Gujarat University, in this regard, the IAF said in a statement.

The MoU will enable officers of the IAF to undertake Doctoral Research, Post-Graduate Programme and Post Graduate Diploma covering various areas of interest that includes Defence studies, Defence Management, National Security, Aerospace and Aviation Science and other areas of Defence Technology.

As part of Project Akashdeep, the IAf has entered into such partnerships with various prestigious academias to promote research by Officers and create a pool of think tanks with strategic knowledge and intellectual skills.

The expertise of these officers would contribute towards formulation of sound strategic plans and policies in hybrid military operations.

