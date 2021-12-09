IAF orders inquiry in CDS chopper crash: Rajnath

New Delhi: In his statement to Parliament, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) has ordered an inquiry into the chopper crash in Tamil Nadu that killed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others.

The Defence Minister said that the probe will be headed by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh.

He added that the IAF inquiry team had reached Wellington on Wednesday and already started investigations.

General Rawat’s last rites will be performed with full military honours, Rajnath told Parliament, adding that the last rites of other military personnel will be performed with appropriate honour.

The Lok Sabha also observed a two-minute silence on the demise of the 13 people in Wednesday’s crash of the M 17 helicopter.





