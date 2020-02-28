IAF to organise exhibition to attract youth in New Delhi

A+ A-

New Delhi: With an aim to reach out to people and attract youth to join its coveted ranks, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is organising a two-day exhibition in the national capital.

The exhibition, scheduled to be held between February 29 and March 1, is aimed at making people understand the history of the IAF and the hard work that goes into the making of a formidable force.

“The exhibition will have Air Force Simulator Bus Walkthrough or the Induction Publicity Exhibition Vehicle (IPEV) that is meant for encouraging our youth to get acquainted with the IAF as a career and as a way of life. The vehicle is modelled on a Volvo bus chassis with its interiors retro-fitted to house interactive demonstration zones. It also has an experience zone where one can discover the thrill of various activities,” a statement on the event read.

A canopy of ‘DISHA,’ the publicity cell of IAF, will provide career and induction related information to the people. “Another attraction for the kids would be Mobile Gaming Zone where IAF will connect with the youth through its 3D mobile game on air combat ‘Indian Air Force: A Cut Above’,” the statement added.

Other attractions at the event, being organised at a mall in West Delhi, will be a lightweight glider, aircraft models, scaled models of Indian aircraft inventory, microlite aircraft and fighter pilot costumes.